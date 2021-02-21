Amir Sarwar appointed Principal DMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The interview committee set up by Divisional Commissioner/President board of Governors Divisional Model College (DMC) Saqib Mannan has appointed Amir Sarwar as Principal of the DMC.

DMC spokesman said on Sunday that after advertisement published in daily newspapers, total 159 online applications were received and the interview committee conducted interviews of eligible candidates.

The committee made recommendations according to which five candidates were shortlisted on merit.

According to their eligibility criteria, Amir Sarwar stood first so that he was appointed Principal DMC.

He said that the newly appointed DMC Principals was highly educated and experienced person who had MSc degree in Physics from Quaid-e-Azam University in addition to having MS in Aerospace Dynamics from a prestigious University in the United Kingdom.

Moreover, he was also served as Assistant Air staff education, Director Education, Director Schools and Colleges, Vice Principal Pakistan Air Force College Sargodha and Vice Principal Pakistan Air Force Lower Topa Murree.

It is also an honor for Amir Sarwar that he was a member of the Governors of FBISE and Cadet College Benazirabad, spokesman added.