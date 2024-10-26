Amir urges people to participate in walks on Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on the observance of Kashmir Black Day saluted the courage and valour people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who had rendered countless sacrifices in their struggle for realization of the basic rights.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 77th anniversary of Kashmir Black Day-marked to protest India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947 – the minister assured the Kashmiri people of complete Pakistani government support in their struggle for the right to self-determination and termed the Indian subjugation Kashmiris a gross human rights violation.

During the press conference, Engr Amir Muqam was accompanied by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan MNA Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry.

The minister said that October 27 was the blackest day in world history when India on this day in 1947 landed its army in Kashmir and illegally occupied the valley against the will of the people.

He urged the international community to play an effective role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolution and the aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was highlighting the Kashmir issue at all appropriate platforms including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Amir Muqam asked all parliamentary parties and people from all walks of life to participate in the walk from Radio Pakistan to D Chowk Islamabad around 10:00 am on the occasion of Black Day on October 27 to give a strapping message to India that the government and people of Pakistan were united on the Kashmir cause.

He said the harassment of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, cordon and search operations, and extra-judicial killings had become a matter of routine in IIOJK.

The minister urged the international community to pressure India to end gruesome and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, repeal draconian laws; release political prisoners and implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Amir Maqam said Pakistan would continue to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. “Our strong moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people would continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination”, he said.

The minister also briefed the media about the planned activities for Black Day to be observed on October 27, including walks, seminars and awareness drives, particularly the ceremonies scheduled to be held at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions across the world.

He said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in an effective manner by highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops to suppress the Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani thanked the Pakistani government and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in observing the Kashmir Black Day on October 27 in an effective manner to give a strapping message to the world to play its role in impeding Kashmiris genocide and bloodshed.

He said that Pakistan had always supported and raised a voice for the Kashmir cause at all national and international forums highlighting Indian gruesome human rights violations.

He said that India illegally landed its occupied forces in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, adding that despite Indian nefarious and reprehensible tactics, the Kashmiri people were making the lingering alive.

APHC leader said that Kashmiris were struggling for their basic right to self-determination to get freedom from Indian illegal occupation. He urged the people belonging to all segments of society to participate in walks on Kashmir Black Day.