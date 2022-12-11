UrduPoint.com

Amiri Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested, 08 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Amiri Gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested, 08 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members "Amiri gang" involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested were identified as Aamir alias Amri, Ghulam Bahlul and Usman.

Airport police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police team adding that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

He said that the crackdown on active gangs will be intensified, the safety of citizens' lives and property is the top priority that is being ensured at any cost, he added.

