ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has said that the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir media service, Amit Shah is arriving in Jammu on a day-long visit on Friday (June 23). As per reports, he will address a rally in Jammu and hold a high-level security review meeting before flying back to the New Delhi, the same evening.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said Amit Shah's visit is a political drama aimed at promoting Hindutva agenda by communalizing the situation in the territory. He said by such political gimmick, Indian government is trying to cover up the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah is the mastermind of Articles 370 and 35A abrogation, which snatched away the basic rights of people and gave a free hand to the Indian forces to silence the political voices in Jammu and Kashmir with brute force, he expressed.

The APHC-AJK Convener made it clear that the illegal detention of thousands of people of Jammu and Kashmir including APHC leadership, attachment of properties and land and other anti-Kashmir moves of Indian government and his collaborates in IIOJK would be frustrated. He added that no one would be allowed to suppress the Kashmiris' righteous political demand for right to self-determination.

"We will not let them succeed at any cost.

Even in the presence of more than 11 Lakh Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel, India can never change the ground realities by forcing people out of their homes, and by creating an 'all is well' impression before the world community," he added.

He said that the intensification in state terrorism and atrocities would neither deter the Kashmiris from continuing their struggle for the right to self-determination nor would such tactics affect United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that the Kashmiris are demanding their right to self-determination recognized by the international community through the UN resolutions. He said the Kashmiris have been struggling for over 7 decades for their inalienable right. "India must be pressurized to honour international commitments on Kashmir. Unresolved Kashmir dispute has put a question mark on UN's credibility. The world Body must fulfill its responsibilities regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute," he added.

Meanwhile, the APHC leaders and organizations including Davinder Singh Bhel, Narender Singh Khalsa, Mir Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aqib, Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Freedom Movement, and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Party in their separate statements issued in Jammu said that Amit Shah's hands were soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris who brought all hell in IIOJK during the last few years. However, they said that despite unleashing a reign of terror, Indian has miserably failed to dampen the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.