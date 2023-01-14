UrduPoint.com

Amit Shah's Visit To IIOJK Tantamount To Rubbing Salt On Kashmirs' Wounds; Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Amit Shah's visit to IIOJK tantamount to rubbing salt on Kashmirs' wounds; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiri people.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as the biggest terrorists, he said that their hands were soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to media persons here Saturday, he said, they (India) brought all hell in Kashmir during the last few years but despite unleashing a reign of terror, they have miserably failed to dampen the Kashmiris' resolve and their urge for freedom of their motherland.

Terming Pakistan as the ultimate destination of Kashmiris, the AJK PM said that the ongoing liberation struggle would continue till this goal was achieved. Through state terrorism, he said, India cannot deter Kashmiris from pursuing the noble cause of freedom.

He further said that over the past seven decades, the people of IIOJK suffered all kinds of brutalities at the hands of Indian forces. He said that the Indian state had committed blatant violations of basic human rights in the restive region. He said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris had been martyred whereas tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris continue to rot in jails.

Lauding the Kashmiris' struggle and sacrifices, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that it was high time that the world should play its much needed role to help Kashmiris attain their legitimate right guaranteed to them by the international community.

He said that Pakistan had been a strong proponent of Kashmirs' right to self-determination. Despite facing many challenges, Pakistan extended its all out diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmirs, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Media All From Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

16 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

16 minutes ago
 ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

5 minutes ago
 Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabsh ..

Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabshah division

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in ..

Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in Unmanned Mode on February 22 - ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries D ..

Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries Department on corruption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.