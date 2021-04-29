UrduPoint.com
Amjad Afridi Urges Election Commission To Take Notice Of Stopping Media From Coverage

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:28 PM

Amjad Afridi urges election commission to take notice of stopping media from coverage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-249 by-elections Amjad Afridi on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take notice of stopping media persons from coverage of polling stations in the NA-249 by-elections here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-249 by-elections Amjad Afridi on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take notice of stopping media persons from coverage of polling stations in the NA-249 by-elections here on Thursday.

He alleged that the Police was playing its role as an Election Commission instead of doing its job.

He stated this while re-acting to stopping the media persons for coverage during the NA-249 by-elections here.

'It is condemnable to stop media from coverage,' he said adding that the Police wanted rigging by stopping media persons.

He urged the Election Commission to take the notice of the matter.

