Amjad Ahmed Shaikh posted as SSP Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) was transfered and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police district Jamshoro vice Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem.

According to a notification, Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem was transferred from Jamshoro and posted as Assistant Inspector General of police operation CPO, Sindh at Karachi.