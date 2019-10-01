Amjad Ahmed Shaikh Posted As SSP Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) was transfered and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police district Jamshoro vice Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem.
According to a notification, Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem was transferred from Jamshoro and posted as Assistant Inspector General of police operation CPO, Sindh at Karachi.