Amjad Ali Khan posted as Principal Secretary to KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan (PAS BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

With the posting of regular Principal Secretary, Masood Younas (PMS BS-19) Special Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat has been relieved of the additional charge in the best public interest with immediate effect.