Amjad Ali Khan Posted As Principal Secretary To KP CM
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan (PAS BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Tuesday.
With the posting of regular Principal Secretary, Masood Younas (PMS BS-19) Special Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat has been relieved of the additional charge in the best public interest with immediate effect.