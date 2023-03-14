Amjad Aulakh posted as DG NAB Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman (Retd) Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt has posted Amjad Majeed Aulakh as the new Director General (DG) of NAB Lahore.

The announcement was made in a notification issued on Monday.

According to the notification, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, who was previously serving as the Director (BS 20) at NAB Lahore, will now be taking charge as the Director General of NAB Lahore in his own pay and scale (OPS) with immediate effect until further orders.