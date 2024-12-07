Amjad declares overseas Pakistanis as roaming Ambassadors for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, on Saturday praised overseas Pakistanis for their positive role by saying that they are the roaming ambassadors of the country.

Talking to ptv, he said that a dedicated portal has been established where overseas Pakistanis can register complaints, which are resolved within six months through District Overseas Committees operating across 36 districts of Punjab.

He said that since its inception, OPC has received 34,950 complaints, out of which 25,842 have been successfully resolved.

Barrister Malik assured that these committees are actively working at the grassroots level to provide swift solutions to the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government played a significant contribution to empowering overseas Pakistanis, he added.

He noted that the establishment of the OPC during PML-N’s tenure was a transformative step, providing a platform for expatriates to voice their concerns and seeks redressed for their grievances effectively.