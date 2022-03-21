Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has directed the Provincial Housing Authority to accelerate timely marketing for ensuring the completion of the residential scheme Warsak-1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has directed the Provincial Housing Authority to accelerate timely marketing for ensuring the completion of the residential scheme Warsak-1.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Secretary and Director General (DG) Provincial Housing Authority here in his office on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters relating to high-rise flats Hayatabad, Suri Residentia, Jarma Housing Scheme (Kohat), Havilian Township (Abbottabad), Media Colony Dangram (Swat), Housing Scheme Dheri Zardad (Charsadda) and satellite townships in various areas of the province and importance and requirements of the Regional Facilitation Centres in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Housing said that as per directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provincial government is guaranteeing residential facilities for poor and shelter-less segments of the society that will also usher socio-economic uplift of the people.

He further said the authority for strict monitoring of work on all housing schemes and acceleration of the pace of work on them.