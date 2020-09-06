Amjad inaugurates Banjeer Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali and PTI MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman inaugurated Rs. 15 million project of Banjeer Road in Tehsil Barikot, district Swat.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr.

Amjad Ali said that for the promotion of tourism, the government is taking practical steps for new access of roads for tourists.

He said that Banjeer is a beautiful and tourists' attractive place, but the lack of access of road was making it difficult for people to reach the area. He said that during previous governments, the area was pushed to backwardness, but the efforts of the provincial government floated progress and development in the area.