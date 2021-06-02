Amjad Islam Amjad visits PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned poet, writer and intellectual Amjad islam Amjad on Wednesday paid a visit to the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The eminent intellectual met the Chairman of the Academy, Dr. Yusuf Kushk, said a press release.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed in detail the plans related to the development and promotion of country literature. They also exchanged gifts of books with each other.