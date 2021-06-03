UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amjad Islam Amjad Visits PAL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Amjad Islam Amjad visits PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned poet, writer and intellectual Amjad islam Amjad on Wednesday paid a visit to the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The eminent intellectual met the Chairman of the Academy, Dr. Yusuf Kushk, said a press release.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed in detail the plans related to the development and promotion of country literature. They also exchanged gifts of books with each other.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

23 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

33 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan's exports touch $ 22.563 billion in last ..

5 minutes ago

Vucic Says US, West Openly Demand Serbia Recognize ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.