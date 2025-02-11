Amjad Malik meets additional attorney general

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik

on Tuesday visited the Attorney General’s Office where he was received by Additional Attorney

General Javed Awan.

During the meeting, Barrister Amjad Malik and the Additional Attorney General held a detailed

discussion on matters of mutual interest.

Barrister Amjad Malik briefed the officials on the 41 special courts established in various

districts to address legal issues of overseas Pakistanis. He highlighted the government's

commitment to ensuring swift justice for expatriates and commended the keen interest and

proactive efforts of the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab in expediting the

resolution of cases regarding overseas Pakistanis.

He stated that in an effort to provide quick and effective solutions to expatriates' concerns,

the "e-Kachehri" initiative had been launched, allowing overseas Pakistanis to directly communicate

their issues to the relevant authorities.

Additional Attorney General Javed Awan assured Barrister Amjad Malik of his full cooperation

and support.