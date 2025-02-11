Amjad Malik Meets Additional Attorney General
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik
on Tuesday visited the Attorney General’s Office where he was received by Additional Attorney
General Javed Awan.
During the meeting, Barrister Amjad Malik and the Additional Attorney General held a detailed
discussion on matters of mutual interest.
Barrister Amjad Malik briefed the officials on the 41 special courts established in various
districts to address legal issues of overseas Pakistanis. He highlighted the government's
commitment to ensuring swift justice for expatriates and commended the keen interest and
proactive efforts of the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab in expediting the
resolution of cases regarding overseas Pakistanis.
He stated that in an effort to provide quick and effective solutions to expatriates' concerns,
the "e-Kachehri" initiative had been launched, allowing overseas Pakistanis to directly communicate
their issues to the relevant authorities.
Additional Attorney General Javed Awan assured Barrister Amjad Malik of his full cooperation
and support.
Recent Stories
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan open for business with aim to emerge prime destination for global investors : PM6 minutes ago
-
Amjad Malik meets additional attorney general6 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to KP CM till March 516 minutes ago
-
Nine arrested in police crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Government tried to negotiate, opposition refused: Barrister Aqeel36 minutes ago
-
High expectations, communication gaps ruin marriages: Psychologist45 minutes ago
-
115,632 beneficiaries received payments under BISP46 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA, conduct raids against foreign SIM sellers46 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive tomorrow for a two-day visit56 minutes ago
-
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy1 hour ago
-
Health units to be well- maintained for patients: parliamentary secretary1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 55 kg drugs in three operations1 hour ago