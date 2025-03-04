Amjad Pervaiz Appointed As Advocate General Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Punjab government has appointed senior legal expert Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz as the new Advocate General of Punjab
A notification regarding his appointment was issued by the Punjab Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday.
The post remained vacant for nearly three weeks after Justice Khalid Ishaq resigned following his appointment as a Lahore High Court judge.
During this period, Additional Advocate General Baligh-Uz-Zaman Chaudhry served as the acting advocate general.
Amjad Pervaiz is a seasoned lawyer known for representing high-profile figures in various legal cases.
With expertise in criminal law, particularly in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, Amjad Pervaiz is regarded as a specialist in legal matters related to accountability and financial regulations.
