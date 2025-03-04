Open Menu

Amjad Pervaiz Appointed As Advocate General Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

The Punjab government has appointed senior legal expert Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz as the new Advocate General of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has appointed senior legal expert Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz as the new Advocate General of Punjab.

A notification regarding his appointment was issued by the Punjab Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday.

The post remained vacant for nearly three weeks after Justice Khalid Ishaq resigned following his appointment as a Lahore High Court judge.

During this period, Additional Advocate General Baligh-Uz-Zaman Chaudhry served as the acting advocate general.

Amjad Pervaiz is a seasoned lawyer known for representing high-profile figures in various legal cases.

With expertise in criminal law, particularly in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, Amjad Pervaiz is regarded as a specialist in legal matters related to accountability and financial regulations.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

26 minutes ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

41 minutes ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

41 minutes ago
 Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in d ..

Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

3 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transf ..

Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamda ..

Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..

3 minutes ago
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

3 minutes ago
 PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strength ..

PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 hour ago
 DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essenti ..

Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates

1 hour ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan