Amjad Saeed Assumes Charge Of Member IRSA Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Amjad Saeed has assumed the charge of the post of member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Punjab for a period of three years with effect from January 23.
In pursuance of the Ministry of Water Resource’s notification F.NO 5 (03)/2013-Admn-II dated 22nd January, 2025 and in accordance with Chapter-II, Section 4(4) of IRSA Act No.XXII of 1992, Amjad Saeed assumed the charge, said a notification issued here on Thursday.
