Amjad Saqib Urges Wealthier To Come Forward To Help Under-privileged Population
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The founder and chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib urged the wealthy people to come forward for help of the under-privileged population so that their lives could be made easier.
Addressing a fund raising ceremony organized by Sahil Welfare Association at the residence of Danesh Aman, Dr Amjad said that poverty, hunger and unemployment are not incurable diseases. There is a need to consider this issue seriously.
Referring to the backwardness of Balochistan, he said that people there do not have access to clean drinking water. Akhuwat Foundation has given Rs 520 million loans to 21,000 families to provide employment to people.
We have also established 5 offices in the coastal areas of Balochistan, he said and announced a donation of Rs 10 million for the Welfare Association.
The chairman Sahil Welfare Association Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, said that the purpose of establishing the Sahil Welfare Association is to serve humanity.
Dr Farhan Essa said that many organizations are working, but there is no competition with the Sahil Welfare Association.
Zahid Hameed, while announcing a donation of Rs 5 million, said that welfare work is ongoing in Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and other areas.
We have also established a school in Balochistan, where children are being given free education with uniforms and books. Ambulances have been provided and water plants were installed there.
Danesh Aman said that ration is being provided to 300 families every month. Talha Hashmi said that he has a plot of 1800 yards in the Surjani area. If an orphanage is established there, he is ready to hand over this plot to the Sahil Association and will also help in the construction.
WWF representative Fatima said that her organization has been working since 1990 and has planted more than 1.5 million mangrove trees in coastal areas.
Donations of Rs 71.6 million were collected during the fundraising. On this occasion, the chief guest Dr Amjad Saqib was presented with a shield and other people were given trophies.
