Amjad Shaikh posted as SSP Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Inspector General of Sindh Police has posted SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot district Amjad Shaikh as SSP Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Sindh Police has posted SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot district Amjad Shaikh as SSP Hyderabad district.

A notification in this regard was issued here on Monday.

The seat of SSP Hyderabad has remained vacant for around 1 month after former SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai was removed from the post.

Shaikh last served as SSP Hyderabad in 2017.