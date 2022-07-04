Amjad Shaikh Posted As SSP Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 11:03 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Sindh Police has posted SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot district Amjad Shaikh as SSP Hyderabad district.
A notification in this regard was issued here on Monday.
The seat of SSP Hyderabad has remained vacant for around 1 month after former SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai was removed from the post.