Amjad Yousaf Calls For Swift UNHRC Action To Get Indian Intransigence Ended In Kashmir

Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) , Mar 08 (APP)::Veteran Kashmiri human rights and peace activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf has expressed grave concern over the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where eight millions people were under siege for last seven months.

He was addressing an ongoing 43rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva late Saturday under the statement under Agenda item 3(GD) on behalf of World Muslim Congress, says an official message released to the media here Sunday evening.

Amjad, Executive Director of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), a Kashmiri NGO, said "the international concerns and the statement made by the UN secretary general, the High Commissioner for human rights, US senators and congress men, British MPs, the prestigious institutions like European Parliament and international organizations like Amnesty international could not impact the Right wing Modi Government promoting the manifesto of Hindutva, which has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable to the extent that the population at large has lost all hops in the global institutions and the states", the Kashmiri rights activist.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf warned that frequent cease fire violations on the Line of control in disputed Jammu Kashmir state killing of innocent civilians and the statements depicting traditional aggressive posture of the Indian political and military elite could trigger a war between the two nuclear states resulting threat to the international peace and security.

