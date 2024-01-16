AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed Arrested In Case Related To May 9 Riots
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 04:29 PM
The latest reports say that the former interior minister has been arrested after he failed to comply with the terms of his bail plea.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) In a major development, Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday was arrested for his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.
The AML chief was arrested after he failed to comply with the terms of his bail plea in a case related to May 9 incidents.
The police arrested him from outside the courtroom soon as he stepped out of it.
He was accused of attacking the office of a sensitive agency.
This is not the first time Sheikh Rashid faced legal consequences in this particular case. The sources said that he had previously been arrested in connection in another case.
(Developing Story
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Participants of seminar call for disseminating message of peace50 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp established by PN in coastal area Kappar, Balochistan56 seconds ago
-
Special squad monitoring traffic violations by camera1 minute ago
-
Ex Provincial minister Haroon Bukhari joins JUI F1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews upgradation of Mayo Hospital1 minute ago
-
Police save man’s life11 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Lower's administration for citizens’ relief21 minutes ago
-
Police conduct joint rehearsal to enhance counter terrorism preparedness21 minutes ago
-
Three officers of Irrigation deptt transferred21 minutes ago
-
DC offers financial assistance to 30 poor families41 minutes ago
-
BRT's daily number of commuters exceeds 329,000: spokesperson41 minutes ago
-
Famous Sindhi poet, educationist Ustad Bukhari remembered on birth anniversary41 minutes ago