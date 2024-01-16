AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the former interior minister has been arrested after he failed to comply with the terms of his bail plea.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) In a major development, Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday was arrested for his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The AML chief was arrested after he failed to comply with the terms of his bail plea in a case related to May 9 incidents.

The police arrested him from outside the courtroom soon as he stepped out of it.

He was accused of attacking the office of a sensitive agency.

This is not the first time Sheikh Rashid faced legal consequences in this particular case. The sources said that he had previously been arrested in connection in another case.

(Developing Story