AML postpones public meeting of Independence day: Sheikh Rashid Shafique

The Awami Muslim League(AML) on Monday postponed its traditional public meeting at Lal Haveli in honour of the holy month of Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Awami Muslim League(AML) on Monday postponed its traditional public meeting at Lal Haveli in honour of the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

In a video message, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti- Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that every year "We celebrate the independence day in a befitting manner at Lal Haveli under the leadership of Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed," but this year as the Independence day fell in the month of Muharram, "We have cancelled our traditional meeting due to Ashura days for which our preparation was in full swing for last many days."He thanked the AML party workers and supporters who contributed to the success of the meeting.