Ammar Chowk Project To Complete By Dec 31: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza on Sunday said that Ammar Chowk project would be completed by December 31 as construction work on the project is in full swing.

He informed that RDA would execute four mega projects in Rawalpindi including Ammar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Defence Chowk and Nullah Lai Expressway.

He said construction work of a two-storey flyover at Kutchery Chowk would begin in January, next year, after completion of Ammar Chowk project and after completion of Kutchery Chowk project, the development work on the Defense Chowk project would be kicked off.

He said that the decision to start these three projects Ammar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and Defense Chowk, one after another was taken to facilitate the road users and to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Referring to Lai Expressway project, he said that on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the planning work of the Lai Expressway project is being completed on fast track basis.

He said that RDA was turned into a business friendly regulatory body due to which it has managed to start Rs 71 billion worth business activity during last three years.

Over Rs 51 billion business activity was developed in 2020-21 whereas Rs 6.5 billion in 2018-19 and Rs 12.5 billion during 2019-20.

The construction industry is being charged a government fee per square foot. As per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible facilities were being provided to the construction industry, he added.

He said that they were working on a project to construct three-storey buildings on one kanal each in 476 kanals of land. RDA would soon launch its own housing scheme, he added.

The consultant would complete the study and submit a report to develop model housing projects in the slum areas existing in 26 Union Councils of the city.

The Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the authority was facing shortage of staff.

"We have scanned entire record from 1989 to date and a computerized data has been developed," he said.

All the affairs of RDA would become paper less in next one month. One window Operation was started in RDA to facilitate the citizens, he added.

