Ammar Chowk underpass to be completed next month: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza on Tuesday said Ammar Chowk project would be completed next month as construction work on the project was being completed swiftly.

He informed that the project was conceived nearly 12 years ago but, its construction work could not be started. The incumbent Punjab government released funds and the project was being completed under the supervision of RDA and Station Headquarters, he added.

In view of the growing population and traffic congestion, the project had undergone some significant changes, including the addition of twin underpasses, under grounding of H.T and L.T cables and addition of a new service line and reinforced earth panel. Steps would also be taken to make the surrounding area clean and green, he informed.

During the construction work, the authorities concerned took all possible steps to ensure that people had the least difficulty and did not to worry about restricted mobility.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic and the harsh monsoon season, FWO was making all out efforts to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

Twin underpasses were constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All the surrounding area of the project would be made lush green as per the vision of the Prime Minister, he added.

Several years ago, the project was estimated at Rs 754 million, but because of the recent increase in cost of construction materials, technical and design changes, up-gradation of various components and inclusion of additional work, the cost of the project would now be Rs1,307 million, the Chairman informed.

He said that RDA would execute three mega projects in Rawalpindi including Kutchery Chowk, Defence Chowk and Nullah Lai Expressway.

Referring to Lai Expressway project, he said on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the planning work of the Lai Expressway project was being completed on fast track.

