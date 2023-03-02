Ammunition smuggling bid foiled, 5600 cartridges recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The district police foiled an arms smuggling bid and arrested a smuggler recovering a cache of ammunition from him in the precincts of Gomal University Police station.

According to a police spokesman, the Gomal University police foiled an attempt to smuggle a cache of ammunition to Punjab and arrested an inter-provincial arms smuggler while 14 cartons of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Following the special instructions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team led by Gomal University Police Station SHO Sana Ullah Niazi along with In-charge Check post Abid Hussain, taking action on a tip off, created a special blockade at Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.

The leader of the inter-provincial arms smuggler gang namely Qaiser Iqbal son of Amir Nawaz resident of Ghafoorabad, Chiniot was arrested and 14 cartons containing 5600 cartridges of 12 bore were recovered from him.

The police started further investigation after registering a case.