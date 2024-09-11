Open Menu

Amna Baloch Assumes Charge As Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Ambassador Amna Baloch on Wednesday assumed the charge as the 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan after her predecessor Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi relinquished the office on attaining superannuation.

A veteran diplomat, Ambassador Baloch has held several important assignments both in Islamabad and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

She served as Pakistan's Consul General to Chengdu, China (2014-2017); High Commissioner to Malaysia (2019-2023); and Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg (2023-2024).

Holding a degree of Masters in History, Amna Baloch joined the Foreign Services of Pakistan in 1991.

