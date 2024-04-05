Open Menu

Amna Baloch Calls On EU's Special Envoy On Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch Friday called on European Union's Special Envoy on Human Rights Olof Skoog in Belgium and discussed matters of mutual concern.

In the meeting, they also discussed ongoing engagement tracks and agreed to strengthen Pakistan-EU relations.

