Amna Baloch Calls On EU's Special Envoy On Human Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch Friday called on European Union's Special Envoy on Human Rights Olof Skoog in Belgium and discussed matters of mutual concern.
In the meeting, they also discussed ongoing engagement tracks and agreed to strengthen Pakistan-EU relations.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jumat ul Wida observed13 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Saudi Arabia from April 6-8, likely to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven gamblers; recover Rs 18,700 stake money24 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two24 minutes ago
-
14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted24 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 170 kg drugs in eight operations34 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sargodha34 minutes ago
-
Meeting to prevent overcharging, overloading on Eid34 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti-theft crackdown, 309 more connections detected34 minutes ago
-
Couple electrocuted44 minutes ago
-
SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant Nawabshah44 minutes ago
-
Two bike riders killed in road crash44 minutes ago