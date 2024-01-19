Amna Baloch, Finnish envoy discuss ties

BRUSELLS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Amna Baloch Friday met Permanent Representative of Finland to the European Union Markku Keinänen.

They discussed matters of regional and global importance, and strengthening of engagements between Pakistan and Finland.

She also met Barbara Dietrich, CEO of Diplomatic World Magazine and held interesting exchange of views on the role of media in diplomacy.