Amna Baloch meets Director Carnegie Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Director Carnegie Europe Rosa Balfour in Brussels and discussed matters of mutual concern.

In the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing policy debates in Europe and beyond.

The two sides also explored avenues of collaboration and think tank cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Baloch announced on her X account that she will hold e-khuli katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Wednesday (March 27).

