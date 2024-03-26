Open Menu

Amna Baloch Meets Director Carnegie Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Director Carnegie Europe Rosa Balfour in Brussels and discussed matters of mutual concern

In the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing policy debates in Europe and beyond.

The two sides also explored avenues of collaboration and think tank cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Baloch announced on her X account that she will hold e-khuli katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on Wednesday (March 27).

The community members can register on the following link: forms.gle/JYJpTGujAXmAHn

