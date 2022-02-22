Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes caught the eye of the public as well as prospective investors in The TDCP Cholistan Desert Rally that took place from 8 to 13th February Amna Homes was featured in the 17th edition of the TDCP Cholistan Desert Rally that enticed investors from all over Pakistan.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News /- 22nd February, 2022 ) ThisA project in the making, Amna Homes offers clean and modern architecture, space-optimized accommodation, and culturally immersed layout designs, all contoured under the concept of a premier community lifestyle.

The project is distributed into 6, 9 & 12 Marla modern constructed villas, offering high-end living under the secure jurisdiction of DHA Bahawalpur, which reimagines community living in the City of Palaces. It aligns with Bahawalpur's heritage, building upon its legacy and bringing it into the modern era.

Promising a lifestyle of peace, luxury, and royalty, Amna Homes aims to innovate and transform traditional housing units into consumer-centric residential living that can last for generations. Powered by DAO PropTech, Amna Homes are being built by Pakistan's construction behemoth Tahir Developers & Builders Pvt. Ltd. (TDB), who own a legacy that goes back over 50 years.

What started as a construction company with the vision to provide 'premier lifestyles', TDB Pvt. Ltd. has since grown by leaps and bounds. With numerous flagship assets at the national level ranging from mega residential complexes to highways, bridges, and airfields, Tahir Developers & Builders Pvt. Ltd has an unmatched pedigree in construction and development.

To help empower investors and promote financial transparency, TDB Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with DAO PropTech, Pakistan's leading real-estate tech company specializing in digital investments and transactional liberty. DAO PropTech's unique and digitally immersive platform gives everyone the power and freedom to invest in real estate with unmatched transparency, accessibility, and a journey to real-estate ownership.

Discussing the Prospects of Amna Homes, their Chief Growth Officer, Muneeb Khan, said,

"As part of DAO PropTech's forward-thinking and people-centric approach, we are on a constant lookout for innovative yet relevant use-cases in the real estate space. Leveraging the power of data, we used research tools to assess the market trends, cultural requirements, purchasing power and need for housing in Southern Punjab. Given the favourable research results and alignment of our vision with TDB on providing modern, high-quality residential spaces serving the needs of the evolving family structures, we on-boarded Amna Homes on our platform. We hope the project will add to the growing list of innovative and well-researched projects onboarded on our platform and would help us move one step closer to our vision of democratizing and modernizing real estate in Pakistan."

Harnessing the true power of technology, DAO PropTech has been monumental in its drive to support the people of Pakistan in democratizing real estate, building trust, and offering safe and reliable space to gain returns.

Giving the common man the best of both worlds, offering the perfect blend of modernity and historical relevance, Amna Homes is truly the epitome of neoteric living under the sphere of Pakistan's premier real estate.