Amnesty Condemns Detention Of 25 Rohingya Muslims In Jammu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Amnesty condemns detention of 25 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Amnesty International has condemned India's detention of 25 Rohingyan refugees in Ramban district, calling the move "an abject dereliction of India's human rights obligations and an egregious violation of international law".

Reports said at least 25 Rohingya men, belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, were detained and sent to Hiranagar holding centre, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Their detention comes at the heels of the unlawful deportation of Hasina Begum, a Rohingya refugee to Myanmar on March 22 in violation of the principle of non-refoulement," tweeted Amnesty.

Many human rights groups have flagged India's apathy toward Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar to escape the violent military crackdown.

