Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

The march was due no Sunday but could not take place due to security situation and Coronavirus.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) The Amnesty International South Asia on Monday asked Pakistan government to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad.

In a tweet, the International NGO said: “Amnesty International notes with serious concern the government’s decision to bar the #AuratMarch protest in Faisalabad yesterday. The right to peaceful assembly is protected by all major human rights conventions and the Constitution of Pakistan,”.

The protest was due on Sunday on Noor Mukadam case but the local administration barred the organization from organizing march for security reasons.

Amnesty International asked the relevant authorities to immediately grant Aurat March Faisalabad all necessary permissions and provide them security the marchers needed.

The organizers had also said that they would announce a date for the protest. They said: “Aurat march has been postponed due to security concerns.

New update will be posted shortly,”.

Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad City Ayub Bukhari said that the organisers did not obtain No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and were holding the protest without prior notice.

“In such events, there are a lot of security threats and security risks. We asked them to apply for a proper NOC,” said Bukhari, pointing out that the Aurat March organisers had even provided authorities with a written affidavit "that we were organising this march without an NOC,”. He stated that the organizers did not follow proper procedure, making it clear that he never gave permission for such events. He also pointed out that his boss (Deputy Commissioner) had the powers. He refused to comment on Noor Mukadam case.

“There is of course a threat du due to preparation for fast approaching month of Muharam,” he added.