Amnesty International expresses concern over HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Amnesty International Friday expressed concern over the demolition of houses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other human rights violations by Indian forces.

Addressing a news conference in Birmingham, Amnesty International officials Ms Astrid Laich and Fahim Kiyani, who is also President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, demanded that the demolitions in the occupied territory must halt.

They said the ongoing demolitions appeared to be an extension of the brutal human rights violations historically witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary Bournville Branch Amnesty International in the United Kingdom Astrid Laic underlined the need for raising awareness about the issue.

She said the Indian authorities were denying basic right of property ownership to the people of Kashmir.

She pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was the only Muslim majority region of India.

"These demolitions amount to forced evictions which constitute gross violations of human rights. No one should be made homeless or vulnerable to human rights violations," she added.

She said the Indian authorities must immediately stop the demolitions drive, give adequate compensation to all those affected and ensure that victims of forced evictions had access to remedy.