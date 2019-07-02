Amnesty scheme has failed to serve its purpose : Sirajul Haq

(@imziishan)

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the government's amnesty scheme was meant to protect the wealth of the corrupt and to benefit the feudal lords, capitalists but it had failed

Dir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the government's amnesty scheme was meant to protect the wealth of the corrupt and to benefit the feudal lords, capitalists but it had failed.Talking to different delegations here on Tuesday he said that the government had failed to collect taxes from the capitalists, big industrialists and the elite.

He said thethe government had increased the prices of sugar, ghee, flour and pulses adding to the hardships off the people.He said that the steep rise in the prices of electricity, gas and POL had resulted in the closure of hundreds of small industrial units and cottage industries ending up in the unemployment of hundreds of thousands of workers.

He said that small businessmen were highly distressed.The JI chief said that the fresh taxes and price hike had hit those people who were already living below the poverty line.He said that the PTI government had drifted say from its target of accountability and controlling corruption as not a pie had been recovered from the plunderers.

He urged the government to stop sucking the blood of the poor.