Amnesty scheme repealed for 'overstaying foreigners' in Pakistan

The Amnesty scheme for foreigners staying over an extended period in Pakistan will be expired on December 31, 2022

According to the notification, issued by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday, it had directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to stop extending the amnesty scheme to the said individuals residing in Pakistan after the expiry of the due date, said a press release.

The ministry of interior had given a general amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan without paying charges with a cutoff date of December 31, 2022.

After the expiry of the amnesty scheme's period, foreigners who have overstayed for more than one year may be put into the blacklist category, barring their entry to Pakistan in the future, the release added.

The NADRA received online applications till December 29, 2022. The penalty charges would be imposed on those overstaying in the country after the date of January 01, 2023.