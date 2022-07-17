ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Nusrat Javeed was also among the other journalists who were victimised during the fascist rule of Imran Khan.

"During my press conference today, I stated the Names of journalists who were victimised by Imran Khan's government. That list was incomplete because I forgot to mention Nusrat Javeed Sb, one of Pakistan's finest journalists & an ustaad (mentor) for many, who was also a victim of Imran Khan's fascism, " the minister tweeted.