Among PML- N Leaders Holding Consultations On Legislative Matters Were Wanted By Law: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

Among PML- N leaders holding consultations on legislative matters were wanted by law: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that it was ironic that among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders gathered in London for consultations on legislative matters, included those who were wanted by law.

In a tweet, she said entire PML-N had gathered at the residence of absconders. She said as it was right of every prisoner to get medical treatment, it was the right and obligation of the law to hold violators accountable.

