Amoral Elements Fanning Hatred To Be Dealt With Sternly:Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said unscrupulous elements involved in fanning sectarianism and religious hatred would be dealt with sternly.

Talking to media, he said the conspirators would not be allowed to engineer sectarianism in the country as such elements did not deserve any leniency.

Derogatory remarks targeting Ahle Bait or Sihaba e Rasool, the companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were intolerable and the First Information Report (FIR) had already been registered against the responsible.

The culprit of fanning hatred would not escape from punishment.

He claimed that finality of the prophethood and islam were being used to serve political motives.

The minister said the Federal government believed in the finality of the prophethood, as the matter of absolute and unqualified finality of Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) the last of the prophets (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) is the nucleus of our religion and every member of government would guard and protect this nucleus.

