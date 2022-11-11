UrduPoint.com

Amount Paid To Applicants On Orders Of Ombudsman Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Amount paid to applicants on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board, Punjab Workers Welfare board and Punjab Social Protection Authority have released Rs 2,280,700 as educational scholarships under the benevolent fund and Zewar-e-Taleem Program to students in 57 cases of 18 districts after the plaintiffs approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the release of their long-awaited amounts to continue studies.

A spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated this in a statement issued here on Friday.

Giving detail of the resolution of public complaints, the spokesman said the mediation of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab resulted in the approval of 18 pending marriage grant cases in 13 districts and the release of two million and two thousand rupees to applicants by the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board.

Meanwhile, on the intervention of the ombudsman's office, the Punjab Workers Welfare Board paid Rs 2,655,000 while disposing of nine death grant cases in eight districts. In another development, concerned departments also released a total of Rs1,001,026 to legal heirs who complained tothe ombudsman's office about non-payment of group insurance and farewell grant,the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Resolution Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

26 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.