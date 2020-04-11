AMP Center distribute Ration among poor, needy

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The officials of the Pakistan Army Military Police (AMP) Center distributed ration among poor, needy people in various areas of the district during the lockdown due to prevailing coronavirus situation.

The people were sitting in long queues by following social distancing guidelines where they were handed over the package in a respectable and dignified manners.

Along with the distribution of rations in various public places, the deserving ones have also been provided with rations at their doorsteps by the officials of the AMP.

The people, after receiving ration packages, welcomed the AMP's initiative of distributing rations. They were of the view that the Pakistan Army was always stood with its people in every difficult time.

