Ample arrangements made for Chehlum procession: VC Saddar Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Vice Chairman Saddar Town, Karachi, Abdul Rahman Motiwala on Monday said that ample arrangements were made to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), and his companions.

Eminent scholar Allama Syed Shahshah Hussain Naqvi, who participated in the main procession of Chehlam, met Abdul Rehman Motiwala and Municipal Commissioner President Noor Hassan Jokhio.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio said that 90 per cent of the main procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) Chehlum passes through the limits of Saddar Town.

He said that the town administration made all-out efforts to provide necessary facilities to the mourners on the occasion of the Chehlum procession.

He said that objectionable posters and provocative slogans were removed on the route of the main procession, all encroachments and branches of trees were also razed and patchwork of roads was carried out while closed circuit cameras were installed on the main procession route. Besides, special arrangements were made for sanitation, sewage, and lighting.

Apart from this, the Emergency Control Room was established in the main office of Saddar Town to monitor the arrangements, he said.