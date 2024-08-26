Ample Arrangements Made For Chehlum Procession: VC Saddar Town
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:52 PM
Vice Chairman Saddar Town, Karachi, Abdul Rahman Motiwala on Monday said that ample arrangements were made to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), and his companions
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Vice Chairman Saddar Town, Karachi, Abdul Rahman Motiwala on Monday said that ample arrangements were made to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), and his companions.
Eminent scholar Allama Syed Shahshah Hussain Naqvi, who participated in the main procession of Chehlam, met Abdul Rehman Motiwala and Municipal Commissioner President Noor Hassan Jokhio.
On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio said that 90 per cent of the main procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) Chehlum passes through the limits of Saddar Town.
He said that the town administration made all-out efforts to provide necessary facilities to the mourners on the occasion of the Chehlum procession.
He said that objectionable posters and provocative slogans were removed on the route of the main procession, all encroachments and branches of trees were also razed and patchwork of roads was carried out while closed circuit cameras were installed on the main procession route. Besides, special arrangements were made for sanitation, sewage, and lighting.
Apart from this, the Emergency Control Room was established in the main office of Saddar Town to monitor the arrangements, he said.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana7 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented7 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..7 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago