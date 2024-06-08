Open Menu

Ample Funding For Research Essential For Sustainable Cotton Growth: Dr Yusuf

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Yusuf Zafar on Saturday stressed the need for earmarking ample funds on cotton research and development in the upcoming Federal budget 2024-25.

Addressing agricultural scientists at the PCCC Dr Yusuf Zafar highlighted the importance of modern research and development projects to enhance cotton production, improve quality, and boost disease resistance. He stressed that collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors were crucial for the advancement of the cotton industry.

Yusuf urged All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to ensure the timely payment of the cotton Cess and to release the pending dues promptly. He warned that inadequate funding for cotton research and development was adversely affecting not only the agricultural sector but also the overall economy of the country.

"The government must allocate a dedicated budget for cotton research to ensure Pakistan's self-sufficiency in cotton production and its competitiveness in the international market," said Dr Yusuf.

He further pointed out the different challenges faced by the cotton industry, including climate change, water scarcity and the challenges of diseases.

He said that modern research and development projects are essential to address these challenges. Dr Yusuf Zafar cautioned that a lack of funding could disrupt ongoing research projects and jeopardise economic stability too.

He however added, research institutions should be provided with technical support to work on advanced research projects.

