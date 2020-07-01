Ample funds allocated under PSDP for up-gradation, expansion of Balochistan road network

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Government has allocated ample funds in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 for the upgradation and expansion of road network in Balochistan being carried out by the National Highway Authority

Under the PSDP, Rs10,000 million has been allocated for the reconstruction of Zhob to Kuchlak Road (China Pakistan Economic Corridor western alignment). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63,081 million.

Similarly, for about 10 km two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, whose estimated cost is Rs 19,188.435 million, Rs 4,400 million has been specified in the PSDP. For the construction of black top road Yakmach-Kharan Via Dostain-Wadh-Khurmagai, which has estimated cost of Rs 13,758 million, Rs 1500 million has been earmarked.

For the National Highway Development Sector Project Improvement and Rehabilitation of nine sections of the national highways, Rs 900 million has been allocated for Qila Saifullah-Loralai-Waigum Rud of N-70, out of which Rs 750 million is in the shape of foreign aid. For 81 km Zhob- Mughal Kot section of N-500, Rs 900 million has been earmarked, out of which Rs 750 million will be foreign component.

Likewise, Rs 1,000 million with Rs 500 million foreign aid, has been earmarked for widening and strengthening of National Highway Rakhi Gajj-Bewata section of N-70, whose estimated cost of the project is Rs 22,994.

For the construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, having estimated cost of Rs 2,105.954 million, Rs 1,000 million has been allocated in the PSDP. Similarly, for 146 km Hoshab-Awaran Section of M-8 Rs 4,000 million has been specified. Its estimated cost is Rs 25,835.893 million.

Some Rs 100 million has been earmarked for the construction of 107 km Ziarat Mor-Kech-Harnai Road. For 55 Harnai-Sanjavi Road (Deposit Work).Dualization & improvement of existing 210 section of N-50 from Yarik - Sagu - Zhob including Zhob Bypass, which will cost Rs 76,486.231 million, Rs 1,000 million, including foreign aid of Rs 500 million, has been allocated.

Likewise, Rs 1,000 million each has been earmarked for 82 km Jhal Jaho-Bela Section (Deposit Work) and Nokundi- Mashkhel Road CPEC (Deposit Work). For 23 km Quetta Western Bypass, having estimated cost of Rs 6,890.569 million, Rs 1,500 million has been allocated.

About Rs 500 million has been specified for rehabilitation/upgradation and widening of 118 km Quetta - Dhadhar Section of N-65, which will be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 7,115.760 million.

For widening , improvement & rehabilitation of remaining 96 km portion from National Highway N-25, Kararo - Wadh Section having total estimated cost of Rs 1,659.840 million and Rs 300 million have been allocated in the PSDP.

