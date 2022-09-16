UrduPoint.com

Ample Opportunities Of Investment In KP To Explore Natural Resources: VC KPBOI

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Ample opportunities of investment in KP to explore natural resources: VC KPBOI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment (KPBOI) Engineer Syed Mahmood on Friday said that KP was richly endowed with natural resources and there were ample opportunities of investment in the province.

He expressed these views in a function held in the honor of ambassadors of South Africa and Argentina. Prominent industrialists of the province and members of the chamber of commerce attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Argentina said that his country would like to invest in various sectors in KP that would also lead to more commercial activities between two countries.

High Commissioner of South Africa expressed gratitude to Syed Mehmood for giving warm welcome and desired to invest in mining and gemological sector of KP. He also appreciated hospitality of the people, saying that it would further strengthen relations between Pakistan and South Africa.

