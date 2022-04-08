UrduPoint.com

Ample Quantity Of Daily-use Items Available In Ramazan Bazaars: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 08:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has said that ample quantity of daily-use items is available in Ramazan bazaars on reduced prices to provide maximum economic relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

He was visiting various Ramazan Bazaars established in different areas of the city including Riaz Shahid Chowk and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road on Friday.

He took a detailed round in these Bazaars and checked quality and prices of fruit, vegetables and other grocery items. He also inspected the counters of sugar and flour and also observed the sale process there.

He directed the incharges of Ramazan bazaars that the transparent sale of subsidized items should be ensured besides maintaining proper record of supply and sale of daily use item. The Commissioner also checked the stalls of meat & poultry and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramazan Bazaars.

