Ample Quantity Of Fake Cotton Seed Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Federal Seed Certification seized an ample quantity of fake and sub-standard cotton seed during a crackdown at Pull-14 near Jahania on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Seed Certification seized an ample quantity of fake and sub-standard cotton seed during a crackdown at Pull-14 near Jahania on Saturday.

A team of Federal Seed Certification led by Inspector Saddam launched a crackdown at Pull-14 near Jahania and checked quality of cotton seed being sold to farmers from the seed shops.

During the quality checking, an ample quantity of fake and sub-standard cotton seed was recovered from the shops.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector Saddam said that separate challans have been made against the shopkeepers while the fake and sub-standard cotton seed has been seized.

He said that the shopkeepers involved in the illegal business would be treated with iron hands.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination. He said that the Federal Seed Certification striving hard to ensure availability of good quality seed to farmers.

