Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales points: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the local administration had taken appropriate steps to ensure supply of ample quantity of flour at sales points to facilitate the masses.

He conducted surprise visit to the flour sales points here on Thursday and checked the sale process. He reviewed the availability of flour at Model Bazaar and other sales points and directed the point in-charges to ensure transparent sale of flour.

He also interacted with the flour purchasers and directed the officers of food department to provide flour bags in abundance at sales points so that the people could easily purchase it.