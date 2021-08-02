Ample security, facilities to be provided to mourners during Muharram: Governor Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday said all available resources would be utilized for provision of foolproof security to mourners and uninterrupted supply of electricity and water will also be ensured during Muharram and Safar processions and Majalis.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of the Jaffaria Alliance called on him here at Governor's House, Imran Ismail said as a Muslim, he had great affection and love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and his family members; and observe the holy month of Muharram with great reverence, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The Governor Sindh while highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, stressed upon the ulema and organisers of Majalis, mourning processions and other congregations to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

"The Government of Pakistan is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures including mass vaccination among community. Guideline instructions are being issued by NCOC, in this regard, and the same must be ensured in letter and spirit", he added.

Imran Ismail also invited practical suggestions and recommendations from the Ulemas with special reference to swift implementation of SoPs during Majalis and congregations. The delegation assured the Governor of full assistance in this regard.

The Governor Sindh said it was imperative to have a comprehensive security plan in place ahead of Muhrram-Ul-Haram. "Majalis and processions start from the beginning of the Islamic month and continue till Chehlum, therefore, the security plan must be worked out accordingly", he added.

The Governor Sindh further urged all the law enforcement agencies to be more vigil and keep an eye on mischievous elements, as proactive measures.

He also directed to ensure strict implementation of the code of conduct; and Ulema and peace committees should also be activated and engaged to maintain atmosphere of inter-faith harmony and brotherhood.

"Likewise, the legislators and members of assemblies must also play their due role and keep effective liaison with elders of their respective Constituencies and officers of LEAs", he emphasized.

The Governor also appreciated the significant services rendered by boy scouts during important occasions in supplementing the efforts undertaken by administration and facilitating the citizens attending congregations.

Besides others, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Bilal Ghaffar and MPA Khurram SherZaman.

Prominent scholar Allama Shehnshah Hussain Naqvi also participated the meeting through video link.