Ample stock of commodities available with USC: Aamir Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that an ample stock of daily used item was available with Utility Store Corporation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that an ample stock of daily used item was available with Utility Store Corporation.

He said this while visiting different Utility Stores Corporation, here on Tuesday. The incumbent government was monitoring supply and demand of commodities in markets. There is no shortage of anything in the markets.

Aamir Dogar stated that the incumbent government had given billions of rupees to Utility Stores for offering maximum relief to masses. Provincial parliamentary secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi was also present on this occasion.He also spoke masses and stated that there would be no compromise in the quality of items at USC. He urged masses to contact district administration in case of provision of poor quality commodities in the markets.