Ample stock of fertilizers available for Rabi crops; Sec Agriculture South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that all fertilizers were available in abundant quantity for Rabi crops. He said that the availability of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs in the market was being ensured at fixed rates in order to reduce the cost of production of crops.

Chairing a meeting at Agriculture Secretariat Committee Room here Thursday to review the availability of fertilizers for Rabi crops, he said that the hoarding of fertilizers and selling at prices higher than the fixed rates would not be tolerated. He directed the officials to review the stock position of fertilizer with dealers on daily basis so that demand and supply are not affected.

Dr. Faisal Zahoor urged the farmers to identify the dealers who are selling fertilizers at higher prices and added that stern action would be taken against such dealers as per law.

He said that the Agriculture Department was alert and immediate action would be taken in case of any complaint.

He said that subsidy was being given on DAP fertilizer keeping in view the importance of phosphorus fertilizers.

He asked the farmers to apply the recommended amount of fertilizers to the crops.

The Secretary Agriculture said that the campaign to eliminate fake and substandard fertilizers was underway and they were following zero tolerance policy against those involved in the sale of substandard and adulterated fertilizers.

Additional Secretary Task Force Imtiaz Ahmed Waraich and Agriculture Extension Officers from Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan also attended the meeting.